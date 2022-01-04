Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.31).

IBST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 232 ($3.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.57) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 228 ($3.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.57) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON IBST traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.76). 535,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.09. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

