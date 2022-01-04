Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report $28.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.09 million to $28.80 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.50 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $467,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,749 shares of company stock worth $3,027,774. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Identiv by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

