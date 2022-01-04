IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $631.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

