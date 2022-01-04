Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 192.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,569. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $248.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

