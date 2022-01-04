Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $248.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

