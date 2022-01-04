IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

RZG opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.51 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

