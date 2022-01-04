IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 25,794 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RFV opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.