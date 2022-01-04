Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Guggenheim

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $16.99 on Monday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,082,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,310,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.