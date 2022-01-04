Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 24,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Informa has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.