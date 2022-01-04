Innova Price Hits $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Innova has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $244,937.85 and approximately $47.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

