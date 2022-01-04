Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 92.3% in December

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

