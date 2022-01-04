Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down to $40.41

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.41, but opened at $39.13. Inotiv shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 1,522 shares.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $613.43 million, a PE ratio of -224.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Inotiv by 182.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

