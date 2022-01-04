Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 1,492.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.42. Inpex has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 14.70%.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.