Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys 927 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Alexandra Jensen bought 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,454.78).

LON:INCH opened at GBX 909.50 ($12.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 847.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64. Inchcape plc has a 1-year low of GBX 630.86 ($8.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

INCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.26) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

