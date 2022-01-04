Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Buys 3,337 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 3,337 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £7,174.55 ($9,667.90).

Shares of UEM opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £468.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($3.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

