Insider Selling: Lepidico Limited (ASX:LPD) Insider Sells 37,434,728 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Lepidico Limited (ASX:LPD) insider Gary Johnson sold 37,434,728 shares of Lepidico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$1,385,084.94 ($996,463.98).

The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

About Lepidico

Lepidico Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium chemicals. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Technology. It owns the technology to a metallurgical process that produced lithium carbonate from non-conventional sources, specifically lithium-rich mica minerals, including lepidolite and zinnwaldite.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lepidico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lepidico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.