Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells 3,848 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $14,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.27.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.
