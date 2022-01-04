Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells 3,848 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $14,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Precigen by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.