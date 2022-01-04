Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.54. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.36 and its 200 day moving average is $199.21. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.