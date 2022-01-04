Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 14,429 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 11th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $81,263.00.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 1,566,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. raised their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

