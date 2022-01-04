Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Intel stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

