Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $925,659 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

