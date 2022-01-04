Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the November 30th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days.

IFSPF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. Interfor has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.