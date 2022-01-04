Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 1,902.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

