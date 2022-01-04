Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as high as $19.76. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 556,478 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 262.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at $192,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

