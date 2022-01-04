Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:VLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 16,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

