Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

