Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) is Addison Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,381,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

