Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.

Shares of IIM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 107,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

