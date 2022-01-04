Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allakos (ALLK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK):

12/28/2021 – Allakos had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $230.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Allakos had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $122.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/22/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/22/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/22/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

12/22/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/22/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2021 – Allakos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Allakos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALLK stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Allakos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

