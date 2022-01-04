Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ISBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

