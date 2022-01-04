IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $9.32 on Tuesday, hitting $264.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

