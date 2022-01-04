iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

