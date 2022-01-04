iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $797,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

