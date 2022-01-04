iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.19

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.19 and last traded at $113.22, with a volume of 27721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

