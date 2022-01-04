iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,389 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

