iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

