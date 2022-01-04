iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 744,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 77,259 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDV opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.