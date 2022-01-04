iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 696,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,274. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

