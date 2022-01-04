iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 3,520.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $100.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

