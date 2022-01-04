iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Reduced by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.