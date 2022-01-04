iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $5,470,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.43.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.