iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,718,000 after buying an additional 326,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

