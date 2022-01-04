iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $307.48. 4,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,274. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

