iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,137,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $88,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

