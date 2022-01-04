iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.34

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.34 and last traded at $114.87, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.