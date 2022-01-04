iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 68.8% in December

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.75. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,496. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

