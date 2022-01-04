iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

