Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 78.2% in December

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:IVH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

