Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

