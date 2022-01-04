Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

